LifetimeRenews 'Drop Dead Diva' for Fourth Season
Lifetime has
renewed its drama series, Drop Dead Diva for a fourth season, it was
announced Thursday.
The 13-episode
order is expected to premiere sometime in 2012.
For its current
season, Drop Dead Diva has averaged 2.3 million total viewers, 1.2
million adults 25-54; 973,000 adults 18-49; 903,000 women 25-54; and 752,000 women 18-49.
"Drop Dead Diva
is a signature series for Lifetime that continues to resonate with audiences
with its heart and humor," said Nancy Duboc, president and GM, Lifetime
Networks. "We are thrilled to bring it back for another season."
Drop Dead Diva's third season will
conclude on Sunday.
