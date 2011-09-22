LifetimeRenews 'Drop Dead Diva' for Fourth Season

Lifetime has

renewed its drama series, Drop Dead Diva for a fourth season, it was

announced Thursday.

The 13-episode

order is expected to premiere sometime in 2012.

For its current

season, Drop Dead Diva has averaged 2.3 million total viewers, 1.2

million adults 25-54; 973,000 adults 18-49; 903,000 women 25-54; and 752,000 women 18-49.

"Drop Dead Diva

is a signature series for Lifetime that continues to resonate with audiences

with its heart and humor," said Nancy Duboc, president and GM, Lifetime

Networks. "We are thrilled to bring it back for another season."

Drop Dead Diva's third season will

conclude on Sunday.