Lifetime Renews ‘Devious Maids' for Second Season

Lifetime has renewed scripted drama Devious Maids for a 13-episode second season to air in 2014.

The drama from creator Marc Cherry, executive producer Eva

Longoria and ABC Studios hit a series-high 2.9 million viewers on Sunday, July

28 at 10 p.m., up 45% from its June 23 premiere. The same episode averaged 1.4

million adults 18-49 and 1.3 million adults 25-54.

Lifetime said the audience for Devious Maids, about a close group of maids who bond together after

the murder of one of their own, is 18% Hispanic, nearly double the primetime

average for the network.