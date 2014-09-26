Lifetime Renews ‘Devious Maids’

Lifetime has renewed drama Devious Maids for a 13-episode third season, the network announced Friday.

The series is produced by ABC Studios and is executive produced by Marc Cherry and Eva Longoria.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Devious Maids back for another season,” said Lifetime executive VP and general manager Rob Sharenow. “Marc Cherry has created a uniquely twisted world that blends his comic wit with devilishly ingenious characters and plot twists.”

Season three is scheduled to premiere in 2015. The series is based on the telenovela Ellas son… la alegría del hogar.