Lifetime Renews 'Dance Moms' for Third Season

Lifetime has renewed its popular reality series, Dance Moms for a third season, it was announed Wednesday.

The network ordered 26 episodes that are slated to premiere next year.

Season two of Dance Moms out-delivered the first season by 69% with adults 18-49, 72% in women 18-49, 64% among A25-54 and 66% in W25-54.

"With major growth season-to-season and a bonafide star in Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms continues to be a top performer and important franchise for Lifetime. It's become a force in the docusoap genre and we're very pleased to bring Dance Moms back with more episodes next year," said Rob Sharenow, executive VP, programming, Lifetime Networks.