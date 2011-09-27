LifetimeRenews 'Dance Moms' for Season Two

Lifetime has renewed its docu-series, Dance Moms for a

second season of 13 episodes, the network announced Tuesday.

During

its first season, the show has averaged 1.3 million total viewers; 657,000

Adults 18-49, 614,000 Adults 25-54; 524,000 Women 18-49; and 483,000 Women

25-54.

Dance Moms centers around the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh and its instructor Abby Lee Miller as she teaches children how to dance, and also deal with their overbearing mothers.

"From

Abby Lee Miller's intensity and her students' incredible performances to their

devoted moms and its high drama, Dance Moms has become one of the most

compelling shows on television. It has struck a clear chord, hooking in

die-hard fans clamoring for more, and we're excited to bring Dance Moms

back for them," said Nancy Dubuc, president and GM, Lifetime Networks, in

making the announcement.

The

first season finale will air Wednesday, Oct. 5.