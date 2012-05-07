LifetimeRenews 'The Client List' for Second Season
Lifetime has
renewed The Client List for a second season, the network announced
Monday.
The series, based
on a made-for-television movie of the same name, will get an increased episode
order of 15 for its sophomore season.
The show's first
season has averaged 2.7 million total viewers, 1.3 million in both A18-49 and
A25-54, 993,000 W25-54 and 936,000 W18-49. It wraps its 10-episode first season
June 10.
"The Client
List represents everything we want to be -- fresh, exciting and original
with attitude," said Nancy Dubuc, president & GM, Lifetime Networks. "We
love Jennifer and this series, and are equally thrilled that they have
connected with our audience, especially as we express our new brand, 'Your
Life. Your Time.'"
Jennifer Love Hewitt, the show's star & executive producer, added, "I
couldn't be happier about Lifetime's decision to renew The Client List
for a second season. It has been so much fun working with such a great
cast and crew on the wonderful stories we tell, and I'm ready to see where The
Client List takes all of us next year."
