LifetimeRenews 'The Client List' for Second Season

Lifetime has

renewed The Client List for a second season, the network announced

Monday.

The series, based

on a made-for-television movie of the same name, will get an increased episode

order of 15 for its sophomore season.

The show's first

season has averaged 2.7 million total viewers, 1.3 million in both A18-49 and

A25-54, 993,000 W25-54 and 936,000 W18-49. It wraps its 10-episode first season

June 10.

"The Client

List represents everything we want to be -- fresh, exciting and original

with attitude," said Nancy Dubuc, president & GM, Lifetime Networks. "We

love Jennifer and this series, and are equally thrilled that they have

connected with our audience, especially as we express our new brand, 'Your

Life. Your Time.'"

Jennifer Love Hewitt, the show's star & executive producer, added, "I

couldn't be happier about Lifetime's decision to renew The Client List

for a second season. It has been so much fun working with such a great

cast and crew on the wonderful stories we tell, and I'm ready to see where The

Client List takes all of us next year."