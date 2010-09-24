Lifetime Renews 'Army Wives,' 'Drop Dead Diva'

Lifetime Television will return its two scripted series, Army Wives and Drop Dead Diva, in 2011, according to Nancy Dubuc, President and General Manager of Lifetime Networks and History.

Army Wives,

which follows the struggles and friendships of a diverse group of women

- and one man - living with their spouses and families on an active

army post, will air for a fifth season next summer. The ABC

Studios-produced series, currently Lifetime's most watched series ever,

averaged 3.2 million total viewers during its June to August run,

according to Lifetime officials.

Drop Dead Diva will return for a third campaign next year after averaging 2.6 million viewers during its sophomore season this past summer. Drop Dead Diva

stars Brooke Elliott as a shallow model who dies in a sudden accident,

only to find her soul resurfacing in the body of a brilliant, thoughtful

and plus-size attorney.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com