Lifetime, Renee Zellweger to Develop Drama 'Cinnamon Girl'
Lifetime announced Wednesday that they have partnered with actress
Renée Zellweger to develop drama series Cinnamon
Girl.
The series, set in late '60s/early '70s Los Angeles,
follows four girls as they come of age during the era. Creators Zellweger and
Anthony Tambakis are set to executive produce alongside Gavin O'Connor, with Zellweger
and Tambakis co-writing the script.
"Renée's passion, clarity of character and deep emotion
for this project immediately transported us to the late '60s/early '70s and
created a resonance with us wanting to relive that energy," said Nancy Dubuc, president
and general manager of Lifetime Networks. "Cinnamon Girl is a game changer for our network and is exactly
the type of show we want to deliver."
Zellweger previously partnered with Lifetime on the 2008
original moving Living Proof.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.