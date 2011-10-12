Lifetime, Renee Zellweger to Develop Drama 'Cinnamon Girl'

Lifetime announced Wednesday that they have partnered with actress

Renée Zellweger to develop drama series Cinnamon

Girl.

The series, set in late '60s/early '70s Los Angeles,

follows four girls as they come of age during the era. Creators Zellweger and

Anthony Tambakis are set to executive produce alongside Gavin O'Connor, with Zellweger

and Tambakis co-writing the script.

"Renée's passion, clarity of character and deep emotion

for this project immediately transported us to the late '60s/early '70s and

created a resonance with us wanting to relive that energy," said Nancy Dubuc, president

and general manager of Lifetime Networks. "Cinnamon Girl is a game changer for our network and is exactly

the type of show we want to deliver."

Zellweger previously partnered with Lifetime on the 2008

original moving Living Proof.