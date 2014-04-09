Lifetime Picks Up ‘Relative Insanity’

Lifetime has ordered 10 one-hour episodes of Relative Insanity from Big Brother producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, the network confirmed to B&C on Wednesday.

The series will bow on April 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Relative Insanity will pit two families against each other as they compete for a $25,000 cash prize. Each family will have their own room in which members will be locked in together for two days. The families are tasked to hash out their issues as they compete for the winnings.

The unscripted show is produced by Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Big Brother’s Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan will executive produce along with the Surreal Life’s John Platt and Lifetime’s Eli Lehrer, Mary Donahue and David Hillman. Fly on the Wall produces Big Brother, Big Brother After Dark, Big Rich Texas and Big Rich Atlanta, among others.