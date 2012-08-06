Lifetime Picks Up New Dancing Competition Series

Lifetime has ordered a new reality competition series, Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition.

The new reality series will star Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller, and will feature 12 of the girl and boy dancers (ages 6-13) competing for a $100,000 cash prize and a scholarship to the Young Dancer Program at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York. Miller will be joined by fellow judges

Robin Antin, founder of the pop group Pussycat Dolls, and dancer and choreographer Richard Jackson. Kevin Manno (MTV's The Seven) will host.

Lifetime has ordered 10 episodes of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, which will premiere this fall.