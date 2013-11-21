Lifetime Picks Up 'Kim of Queens'

Lifetime has greenlit the docuseries Kim of Queens, setting a New Year's Day debut for the show, the network announced on Thursday.

Kim of Queens will follow pageant coach Kim Gravel as she attempts to transform girls inside and out into beautiful young women.

The show will lead out of the network's Dance Moms on Jan. 1 before moving to its regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Relativity Television produces Kim of Queens. Tom Forman, Brad Bishop, Bryan O'Donnell, Colleen Conway Grogan, Mary Donahue and Eli Lehrer serve as the shows executive producers.