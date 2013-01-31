Lifetime Picks Up Drama 'Witches of East End'

Lifetime on Thursday picked up drama Witches of East End, with a 10-episode order that will premiere later this year.

Based on Melissa de la Cruz's best-selling novel, Witches of East End centers on Joanna Beauchamp (Julia Ormond) and her two daughters: Freya (Jenna Dewan-Tatum) and Ingrid (Rachel Boston), who are unknowingly their family's next generation of witches. Maggie Friedman wrote the pilot -- which was directed by Mark Waters -- and will executive produce with Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment. The series comes from Fox 21.

"We've been thrilled about Witches of East End and its powerful premise since the moment we bought the property, and our friends at Fox 21 helped develop it for television," said Rob Sharenow, executive VP of programming for Lifetime Networks. "This is one of the most exciting ensemble casts we've seen and the whole show is fresh, original and just right for Lifetime."

The series joins the network's growing scripted slate, which includes the Jennifer Love Hewitt-starrer The Client List (which premieres its second season March 10) and the Marc Cherry-produced Devious Maids. Earlier this month, Lifetime canceled Drop Dead Diva.