Lifetime Picks Up 'America's Supernanny'

Lifetime has

picked up America's Supernanny, a

reality show adopted from the existing global format, Nancy Dubuc, president and GM,

Lifetime Networks announced Tuesday.

The show, which is the first U.S. version of the the format, will

feature an American nanny who visits home to help parents with raising their children. Lifetime and producer Shed Media U.S. have launched an open

casting call to search for the nanny to star in the show, as well as families in

need of the nanny's assistance. The show will premiere in 2011.

"The importance of family and childcare is key to women

and we are constantly looking to provide programming that involves what's

important to them," said Dubuc. "This program will do just that and

showcase America's Supernanny's

approach and experience to not only entertain parents and their children, but

also help them work through any problems they might have."