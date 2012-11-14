Lifetime Orders Unscripted Series 'Teen Trouble'

Lifetime has picked up an unscripted series Teen Trouble,

featuring teen behavior specialist Josh Shipp.





Shipp, who is also an author and motivational speaker, will

host the show. Each hour-long episode will see Shipp attempt to help

out-of-control adolescents fix their problems that include: abusing drugs and

alcohol, stealing from family members and breaking the law.





Lifetime has ordered eight episodes of Teen Trouble,

which will premiere Dec. 28 at 10 p.m.



Teen Trouble will be produced by Ellen Rakieten

Entertainment, a division of RelativityREAL. Rakieten will executive

produce with Bryn Freedman, Rob Sharenow, Gena McCarthy, Stephen H. Schwartz

and Sandy Varo of Lifetime. A+E Networks will handle global sales for the

show.