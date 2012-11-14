Lifetime Orders Unscripted Series 'Teen Trouble'
Lifetime has picked up an unscripted series Teen Trouble,
featuring teen behavior specialist Josh Shipp.
Shipp, who is also an author and motivational speaker, will
host the show. Each hour-long episode will see Shipp attempt to help
out-of-control adolescents fix their problems that include: abusing drugs and
alcohol, stealing from family members and breaking the law.
Lifetime has ordered eight episodes of Teen Trouble,
which will premiere Dec. 28 at 10 p.m.
Teen Trouble will be produced by Ellen Rakieten
Entertainment, a division of RelativityREAL. Rakieten will executive
produce with Bryn Freedman, Rob Sharenow, Gena McCarthy, Stephen H. Schwartz
and Sandy Varo of Lifetime. A+E Networks will handle global sales for the
show.
