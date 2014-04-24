Lifetime Orders Unscripted Series Set in Convent

Lifetime has ordered a series documenting life inside a Catholic convent.

The Sisterhood will track five young women as they decide whether to become nuns over the course of six hour-long episodes. The series follows the women through their discernment phase, during which time they live and work inside the convent before deciding whether to join.

Producers and the network are working to secure a convent to serve as the show’s location.

The series will be produced by Hot Snakes Media. Shannon Evangelista and Eric Evangelista will executive produce with Bravo’s Eli Lehrer, Mary Donahue and Colleen Conway Grogan.