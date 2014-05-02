Lifetime Orders Unscripted ‘Child Genius'

Lifetime has ordered an eight-episode unscripted series following a set of gifted children and their families as they prepare for an intelligence competition, the network announced Friday.

Based on a U.K. format and produced by Shed Media US, Child Genius will premiere later this year. The competition, held in cooperation with American MENSA, will take place this summer.

Child Genius will be executive produced by Pam Healey, John Hesling and Dan Snook as well as Lifetime’s Eli Lehrer, Mary Donahue and David Hillman.