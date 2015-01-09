Lifetime Orders Two More Episodes of ‘Lizzie Borden Chronicles’ #TCA15

Pasadena, Calif. — Lifetime has ordered up more axing with two additional episodes of The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.

The announcement, which came during the network’s portion of the TCA Winter 2015 Press Tour Friday, brings the installment total to eight, up from its original six-episode order.

Lizzie Borden Chronicles is a fictionalized account of Lizzie Borden, who was acquitted of murdering her father and stepmother with an ax in the late 1800s.

The limited series stars Christina Ricci in the title role and is directed by Stephen Kay. The network has slated the series to premiere in April 2015.