Lifetime Orders ‘Saved By the Bell’ Movie

Lifetime has ordered a film about 90s Saturday-morning series Saved By the Bell, the network announced Thursday.

The Unauthorized Saved By the Bell Story is currently filming in Vancouver and is scheduled to premiere Sept. 1. The film will look at the behind-the-scenes lives of the show’s cast members, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, Mario Lopez, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley and Lark Voorhies.

Original Saved by the Bell casting director Robin Lippin cast the film, which is being produced by Front Street Pictures and Ringaling Productions Ltd. Harvey Kahn and Stephen Bulka are executive producers.