Lifetime Orders Reality Series Starring Whitney Houston'sFamily
The family of late singer Whitney Houston will be the subjects
of an upcoming Lifetime docuseries, the network announced Friday.
The Houston Family Chronicles (working title) will follows
the lives of Whitney's sister-in-law Pat, Pat's daughter Rayah, brother Gary,
daughter Bobbi Kristina and mother Cissy as they try to pick up the pieces after
her untimely death last February.
Lifetime has ordered 10 hour-long episodes to premiere later
in 2012.
"The tragic loss of Whitney Houston left a void in the
hearts of people all over the world, but certainly none more so than her
beloved family," said Rob Sharenow, executive VP, programming, Lifetime
Networks. "In this series, the multi-generations of the Houston family will
bravely reveal their lives as they bond together to heal, love and grow."
