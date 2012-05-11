Lifetime Orders Reality Series Starring Whitney Houston'sFamily

The family of late singer Whitney Houston will be the subjects

of an upcoming Lifetime docuseries, the network announced Friday.

The Houston Family Chronicles (working title) will follows

the lives of Whitney's sister-in-law Pat, Pat's daughter Rayah, brother Gary,

daughter Bobbi Kristina and mother Cissy as they try to pick up the pieces after

her untimely death last February.

Lifetime has ordered 10 hour-long episodes to premiere later

in 2012.

"The tragic loss of Whitney Houston left a void in the

hearts of people all over the world, but certainly none more so than her

beloved family," said Rob Sharenow, executive VP, programming, Lifetime

Networks. "In this series, the multi-generations of the Houston family will

bravely reveal their lives as they bond together to heal, love and grow."