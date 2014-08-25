Lifetime Orders ‘Omen’ Reboot to Series

Lifetime has given a six-episode straight-to-series order to Damien, an hour-long drama based on the 1976 horror film The Omen, the network announced Monday. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

The series, executive produced by Glen Mazzara and Ross Fineman, will be produced by Fox Television Studios. The original film was produced by 20th Century Fox.

Pancho Mansfield will also serve as executive producer on the series.

“We are thrilled to be bringing a contemporary version of The Omen’s Damien Thorn back to the screen,” said Lifetime executive VP and general manager Rob Sharenow. “Glen Mazzara has re-imagined him as a dark, romantic, anti-hero and this fresh take blends complex characters with premium storytelling to make something truly original.”