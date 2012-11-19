Lifetime Orders New Series 'Double Divas'
Lifetime is launching the new reality series Double Divas about an intimate apparel
boutique in Atlanta, set to premiere on the network with two back-to-back
episodes on Jan. 10.
Double Divas
follows the owners of LiviRae Lingerie, best friends Molly Hopkins and Cynthia
Richards, as they help women with their intimate apparel needs at their store
and on the road at fittings and bridal showers.
The series in produced by NorthSouth Prodctions with Charlie
DeBevoise and Mark Hickman executive producing and co-executive producers
Jennifer Fiason and Kathleen Blake with Rob Sharenow, Gena McCarthy and Colleen
Conway of Lifetime.
