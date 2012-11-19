Lifetime Orders New Series 'Double Divas'

Lifetime is launching the new reality series Double Divas about an intimate apparel

boutique in Atlanta, set to premiere on the network with two back-to-back

episodes on Jan. 10.

Double Divas

follows the owners of LiviRae Lingerie, best friends Molly Hopkins and Cynthia

Richards, as they help women with their intimate apparel needs at their store

and on the road at fittings and bridal showers.

The series in produced by NorthSouth Prodctions with Charlie

DeBevoise and Mark Hickman executive producing and co-executive producers

Jennifer Fiason and Kathleen Blake with Rob Sharenow, Gena McCarthy and Colleen

Conway of Lifetime.