Lifetime Orders New Heidi Klum-Hosted Show

Lifetime has ordered 20 episodes of a new unscripted series

to be hosted by Heidi Klum called Seriously

Funny Kids (working title), the network announced Tuesday. The show is set

for a 2011 launch.

Klum, a supermodel and mother of four, will interact with

children on the program to bring out the funny things they say. LMNO

Productions will produce the half-hour show, with Klum, Eric Schotz, Desiree

Gruber and Jane Cha serving as executive producers.

"This series will capture the joy and surprising insight that embody a

child's genuine point of view," said JoAnn Alfano, Lifetime EVP of Entertainment,

in a statement. "Heidi Klum is a natural with kids, and, together, they will

give viewers a fun and refreshing look into the often times hilarious window of

child development and how our future generation sees the world."

Klum also hosts the Lifetime fashion design reality series Project Runway, now in its eighth

season.