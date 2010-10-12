Lifetime Orders New Heidi Klum-Hosted Show
Lifetime has ordered 20 episodes of a new unscripted series
to be hosted by Heidi Klum called Seriously
Funny Kids (working title), the network announced Tuesday. The show is set
for a 2011 launch.
Klum, a supermodel and mother of four, will interact with
children on the program to bring out the funny things they say. LMNO
Productions will produce the half-hour show, with Klum, Eric Schotz, Desiree
Gruber and Jane Cha serving as executive producers.
"This series will capture the joy and surprising insight that embody a
child's genuine point of view," said JoAnn Alfano, Lifetime EVP of Entertainment,
in a statement. "Heidi Klum is a natural with kids, and, together, they will
give viewers a fun and refreshing look into the often times hilarious window of
child development and how our future generation sees the world."
Klum also hosts the Lifetime fashion design reality series Project Runway, now in its eighth
season.
