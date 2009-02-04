Lifetime Orders More 'DietTribe'

Posted at 3:15 p.m. ET

DietTribe, Lifetime’s reality show about a group of friends who make a commitment to lose weight together, is being renewed for a second season.

The finale of season one aired February 2 and beginning February 9 the network will run repeats on Mondays at 10 p.m.

Lifetime cited the show’s younger-skewing audience and strong cume in announcing the pickup. The show was seen by over 12 million viewers its first season.

“We think this series has great potential and is a great fit with our brand of celebrating and supporting women,” said JoAnn Alfano, Executive Vice President of Entertainment, Lifetime Networks, in a statement. “It’s incredible how viewers are responding to the series by forming their very own ‘diettribes’ with their friends.”

Set to debut this summer, the second season of DietTribe will include eight one-hour episodes following a new group of friends.

DietTribe focuses on a group of friends who are overweight and unhappy with their image due to poor eating habits they have all shared. Using each other’s support, the women push each other towards reaching their weight loss goals and finding a renewed self esteem.

DietTribe is produced by Pie Town Productions for Lifetime Television and Courtney Paulson. Tara Sandler, Jennifer Davidson, Kris Curry, and Scott Templeton serve as executive producers.