Lifetime Orders ‘Modern Love' Pilot;Renews ‘Army Wives'

Lifetime has ordered the drama pilot Modern Love, based on the New York Times column of the same name.

It follows a newspaper science editor in a deteriorating marriage who is

unexpectedly named editor of the paper's "Modern Love" column. The series is

created and executive produced by Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City).

The network has also renewed Army Wives for a sixth season. Currently

in season five, Army Wives averages

3.7 million total viewers and is the top drama on cable with women 18-49.

Lifetime will triple its amount of

unscripted hours in 2011-12 with the pick-up of 11 new series, including Love Handles from Jersey Shore creator SallyAnn Salsano. The hour-long docu-series

features overweight couples as they attempt to transform their bodies. The net

has ordered eight episodes set to premiere in May.

Among the 24 original movies scheduled

to premiere on Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network are Justice for Natalee Holloway, Nora

Robert's Carnal Innocence and an Elizabeth Taylor-Richard Burton biopic.

Lifetime, which is owned by A+E

Networks, will hold its upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday evening.