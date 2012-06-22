Lifetime Orders Marc Cherry's 'Devious Maids' to Series
Lifetime has picked up new drama Devious Maids from Desperate
Housewives creator Marc Cherry, the cabler announced Friday.
The network has ordered 13 episodes of the ABC Studios series,
which co-stars soap icon Susan Lucci, for a 2013 premiere.
Devious Maids,
about the lives of five ambitious maids who work for the rich and famous in
Beverly Hills, is based on
the hit Mexican telenovela Ellas son la Alegría del Hogar and was originally developed
at ABC for the 2012-13 season, but the network ultimately passed on picking up
the pilot.
Cherry will executive-produce along with Sabrina Wind, Eva
Longoria, Paul McGuigan, Larry Shuman, David Lonner, John Mass, Paul Presburger
and Michael Garcia.
Devious Maids will
join Lifetime's going slate of scripted dramas which includes the recentlyrenewed Jennifer Love Hewitt starrer The
Client List,
Drop Dead Diva and the long-running Army Wives.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.