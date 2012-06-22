Lifetime Orders Marc Cherry's 'Devious Maids' to Series

Lifetime has picked up new drama Devious Maids from Desperate

Housewives creator Marc Cherry, the cabler announced Friday.

The network has ordered 13 episodes of the ABC Studios series,

which co-stars soap icon Susan Lucci, for a 2013 premiere.

Devious Maids,

about the lives of five ambitious maids who work for the rich and famous in

Beverly Hills, is based on

the hit Mexican telenovela Ellas son la Alegría del Hogar and was originally developed

at ABC for the 2012-13 season, but the network ultimately passed on picking up

the pilot.

Cherry will executive-produce along with Sabrina Wind, Eva

Longoria, Paul McGuigan, Larry Shuman, David Lonner, John Mass, Paul Presburger

and Michael Garcia.

Devious Maids will

join Lifetime's going slate of scripted dramas which includes the recentlyrenewed Jennifer Love Hewitt starrer The

Client List,

Drop Dead Diva and the long-running Army Wives.