Lifetime Orders Fashion Competition Series '24 Hour Catwalk'

Lifetime has picked up 10 episodes of a new unscripted

fashion competition series called 24 Hour Catwalk, the network said Tuesday.

TV personality Alexa Chung will host the series that in each

hour-long episode gives four designers the chance to compete to create their

own three-piece collection in one day. After a first challenge, each of the two

remaining contestants will present a themed runway show to series judges --

designer Cynthia Rowley, fashion editor Derek Blasberg and publicist James

LaForce.

24 Hour Catwalk is produced by Jane Street Entertainment

with Linda Lea and Donna Macletchie executive producing with Rob Sharenow, Gena

McCarthy and Colleen Conway of Lifetime.

The network already has the fashion competitions series

Project Runway, which has aired on Lifetime since 2009 after being relocated

from Bravo.