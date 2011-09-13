Lifetime Orders Fashion Competition Series '24 Hour Catwalk'
Lifetime has picked up 10 episodes of a new unscripted
fashion competition series called 24 Hour Catwalk, the network said Tuesday.
TV personality Alexa Chung will host the series that in each
hour-long episode gives four designers the chance to compete to create their
own three-piece collection in one day. After a first challenge, each of the two
remaining contestants will present a themed runway show to series judges --
designer Cynthia Rowley, fashion editor Derek Blasberg and publicist James
LaForce.
24 Hour Catwalk is produced by Jane Street Entertainment
with Linda Lea and Donna Macletchie executive producing with Rob Sharenow, Gena
McCarthy and Colleen Conway of Lifetime.
The network already has the fashion competitions series
Project Runway, which has aired on Lifetime since 2009 after being relocated
from Bravo.
