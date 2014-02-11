Lifetime Orders Drama Series ‘The Lottery’

Lifetime announced Tuesday that it has ordered 10 episodes of drama series The Lottery from Grady Girl Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television.

The show is Lifetime’s second series pickup this year, following last week’s order for comedy Un-Real.

The Lottery is written and executive produced by Timothy J. Sexton. Dawn Olmstead also serves as executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot. The series takes place in a future in which women have ceased having children, and a national lottery is held to decide who will serve as surrogates for 100 recently fertilized embryos.