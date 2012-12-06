Lifetime Orders Docusoap 'Preachers' Daughters'

Lifetime has ordered eight episodes of a new docusoap, Preachers' Daughters, which will debut sometime next year.

Preachers' Daughters will follow the lives of pastors and their teenage daughters. "Adolescence can be a challenging time of transition for children and their parents," said Rob Sharenow, executive VP, programming, Lifetime Networks. "By opening their homes and lives to our viewers, the families featured on Preachers' Daughters will provide an honest portrayal of their experiences -- bookended by the deep love they share and shifting household dynamics in their beliefs."



Preacher's Daughters will be produced by Thinkfactory Media and executive produced by Adam Reed, Emily Sinclair, Adam Freeman and Leslie Greif, with Lifetime's Sharenow, Gena McCarthy, Kimberly Chessler and Toby Faulkner. A+E Networks will handle global sales.