Lifetime Orders Britney Spears Biopic

Lifetime has ordered the two-hour biopic Britney (working title), detailing the tumultuous story of Britney Spears’ “rise to fame, fall from grace and eventual triumphant resurrection,” according to the network.

Production begins September in Vancouver for a 2017 premiere.

The film will depict Spears’ childhood in Louisiana, her pop stardom at a young age, her relationship with Justin Timberlake, ill-fated marriages and other factors that brought her to rock bottom, before Spears’ comeback.

Spears is currently doing a residency string of shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

The project is produced by Asylum Entertainment for Lifetime. Steve Michaels, Jonathan Koch and Joan Harrison are executive producers. Leslie Libman directs from a script by Anne-Marie Hess.

