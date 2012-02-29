Lifetime Orders Bristol Palin Docuseries
Lifetime is offering a glimpse inside Bristol Palin's life
with new docuseries Bristol Palin: Life's
a Tripp.
The network has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of the new
series, produced by Associated Television International, to air in 2012. Life's a Tripp will follow Palin as she
raises her young son, Tripp, and will explore the relationships she has with her mother,
former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and father, Todd
Palin.
"From the first moment she was thrust into the public eye,
Bristol and her son have been the subjects of a huge amount of curiosity and
misunderstanding. This show will reveal the real Bristol Palin and her
journey as a daughter, a mother and a young woman making her way in the world,"
said Rob Sharenow, executive VP, programming, of Lifetime Networks.
David McKenzie, Jim Romanovich and David Martin executive
produce alongside Lifetime's, Sharenow, Gena McCarthy and Noah Pollack.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.