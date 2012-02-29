Lifetime Orders Bristol Palin Docuseries

Lifetime is offering a glimpse inside Bristol Palin's life

with new docuseries Bristol Palin: Life's

a Tripp.

The network has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of the new

series, produced by Associated Television International, to air in 2012. Life's a Tripp will follow Palin as she

raises her young son, Tripp, and will explore the relationships she has with her mother,

former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and father, Todd

Palin.

"From the first moment she was thrust into the public eye,

Bristol and her son have been the subjects of a huge amount of curiosity and

misunderstanding. This show will reveal the real Bristol Palin and her

journey as a daughter, a mother and a young woman making her way in the world,"

said Rob Sharenow, executive VP, programming, of Lifetime Networks.

David McKenzie, Jim Romanovich and David Martin executive

produce alongside Lifetime's, Sharenow, Gena McCarthy and Noah Pollack.