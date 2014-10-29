Lifetime Orders Bible Special From Downey, Burnett

Lifetime has ordered two-hour special Women of the Bible from executive producers Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, the network announced Wednesday. The special will premiere Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., leading into the premiere of Bible-themed scripted miniseries The Red Tent.

Downey will narrate the special. She and Burnett executive produced the miniseries The Bible for History and its upcoming follow-up, A.D., for NBC.

“Women have obviously played such an important role in biblical history and Mark and I are excited to shine a light on these individual stories through the eyes of some of today’s most incredible women of faith,” Downey said.

Lightworkers Media, Burnett and Downey’s faith-oriented division of United Artists Media Group, will produce Women of the Bible.