Lifetime Networks Taps Disney for Louise Henry Bryson’s Successor

Lori Conkling, vice president of national accounts for Disney and ESPN Media Networks, joined Lifetime Networks as executive VP, distribution.

She is succeeding Louise Henry Bryson, who will remain with the company until May to help with the transition, according to Lifetime.

Conkling will head up distribution for Lifetime Television, Lifetime Movie Network, and Lifetime Real Women, as well as their various attendant video-on-demand, broadband, HD and Spanish-language incarnations.

She reports to Lifetime Networks president Andrea Wong.

Before joining Disney, Conkling was with the media and entertainment practice of consulting firm Accenture.