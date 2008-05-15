Lifetime Names Senior VP, Lifetime Partnership

Lifetime Networks named David DeSocio senior vice president of Lifetime partnership.

DeSocio was most recently chief strategy officer for ad agency OMD.

DeSocio is the first major hire for new executive VP of ad sales Debbie Richman. His charter will be to create multiplatform ad partnerships across Lifetime's various networks, including Lifetime Television and Lifetime Movie Network. He will be based in New York.

DeSocio's resume includes stints with AOL Time Warner and J. Walter Thompson.