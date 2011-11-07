Lifetime Names Hooper Vice President, Programming Acquisitions
Lifetime has named Meghan Hooper vice president of programming
acquisitions, it was announced Monday by
Christian
Drobnyk, senior VP, scheduling and acquisitions, Lifetime Networks.
Hooper, who will report directly to
Drobnyk, will work with him
to oversee all program acquisitions for Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network and
Lifetime Real Women. She will be based in New York.
"I'm delighted to have someone with Meghan's caliber
joining Lifetime Networks. Her creative and strategic insights to
programming and acquisitions will play an integral role in further building our
powerful brand," said Drobnyk.
Hooper comes to Lifetime from NBCUniversal, where she was
director, program acquisitions and administration, managing the inventory of
films and series for USA Network, Cloo and Universal HD.
