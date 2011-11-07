Lifetime Names Hooper Vice President, Programming Acquisitions

Lifetime has named Meghan Hooper vice president of programming

acquisitions, it was announced Monday by

Christian

Drobnyk, senior VP, scheduling and acquisitions, Lifetime Networks.

Hooper, who will report directly to

Drobnyk, will work with him

to oversee all program acquisitions for Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network and

Lifetime Real Women. She will be based in New York.

"I'm delighted to have someone with Meghan's caliber

joining Lifetime Networks. Her creative and strategic insights to

programming and acquisitions will play an integral role in further building our

powerful brand," said Drobnyk.

Hooper comes to Lifetime from NBCUniversal, where she was

director, program acquisitions and administration, managing the inventory of

films and series for USA Network, Cloo and Universal HD.