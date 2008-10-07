Lifetime Movie Network Developing Natalee Holloway Feature

Hoping to emulate the success of their August feature, Little Girl Lost: The Delimar Vera Story, Lifetime Movie Network has begun pre-production on their newest venture: The Natalee Holloway Story (wt). Based on the book, Loving Natalee: A Mother’s Testament of Hope and Faith, by Beth Twitty, Natalee’s mother, the movie will focus on the true story of Natalee’s abduction while on a class trip to Aruba. The story made headlines on broadcast networks across the country when it happened in 2005.

Lifetime Movie Network will release The Natalee Holloway Story in 2009. It will be produced by Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Movie Network.

“To this day, Natalee Holloway’s tragic story continues to make headlines around the world.” Tanya Lopez, Senior Vice President of Original Movies at Lifetime Networks said in a statement, “We are pleased to be working closely with Natalee’s mother, Beth Twitty, to tell her story sensitively and accurately, to raise awareness of how to keep our children safe at all times.”