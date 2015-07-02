Lifetime Movie Club App Will Cost $3.99

For people who can’t get enough of Lifetime’s patented brand of made-for-TV movies, the women’s cable network is launching a commercial-free, over-the-top subscription video service that will cost just $3.99 a month.

With the Lifetime Movie Club app, A+E Networks joins the ranks of established media companies putting their toe in the direct-to-consumer business. Those already streaming include HBO, CBS, Showtime, Nickelodeon and Tennis Channel.

Lifetime Movie Club app will not stream Lifetime’s linear network feed, which would create conflicts with Lifetime’s current distributors.

Subscribers will have access to more than 30 movies. The titles will be refreshed weekly. The movies will be grouped in playlists with names like “Summer Loving,” “Dramatic Affairs,” Murder & Mayhem,” and "Ripped from the Headlines.”

Lifetime is marking the 30th anniversary of making movies. Titles that will be streamed including Flowers in the Attic, Coco Chanel, A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story, The Trip to Bountiful, Too Young to Marry and Dawn Anna.

At launch, the app is available exclusively for the Apple’s iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.