Lifetime Inks Development Deal With Demi Moore
Lifetime has signed a multi-project development deal with
actress Demi Moore that includes the pickup of interview series The Conversation.
Hosted by British TV personality Amanda de Cadenet, The
Conversation will feature de Cadenet sitting down with female celebrities to
discuss topics of importance to women like sexuality, body image and politics.
Lifetime has ordered eight episodes of the hour-long program, which is based on
de Cadenet's popular Web series. Moore and de Cadenet will both executive-produce
with Rob Sharenow, Gena McCarthy and David Hillman of Lifetime.
Moore will also develop and executive produce two scripted dramas
for the network as part of the agreement.
"Demi is one of the most fascinating people in the
world. She is both an icon and a modern woman who plays by her own
rules. Not only am I inspired by that, I also am so excited to partner
with her," said Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager of Lifetime. "Innovative,
sincere and forthright about her approach to sharing a woman's point of view on
life, Amanda, who created this show, is the perfect host and executive producer
for this series."
