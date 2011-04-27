Lifetime Inks Development Deal With Demi Moore

Lifetime has signed a multi-project development deal with

actress Demi Moore that includes the pickup of interview series The Conversation.

Hosted by British TV personality Amanda de Cadenet, The

Conversation will feature de Cadenet sitting down with female celebrities to

discuss topics of importance to women like sexuality, body image and politics.

Lifetime has ordered eight episodes of the hour-long program, which is based on

de Cadenet's popular Web series. Moore and de Cadenet will both executive-produce

with Rob Sharenow, Gena McCarthy and David Hillman of Lifetime.

Moore will also develop and executive produce two scripted dramas

for the network as part of the agreement.

"Demi is one of the most fascinating people in the

world. She is both an icon and a modern woman who plays by her own

rules. Not only am I inspired by that, I also am so excited to partner

with her," said Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager of Lifetime. "Innovative,

sincere and forthright about her approach to sharing a woman's point of view on

life, Amanda, who created this show, is the perfect host and executive producer

for this series."