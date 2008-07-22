Lifetime to Honor Estelle Getty
Lifetime Television will air a Golden Girls marathon in honor of Estelle Getty (Sophia Petrillo), who died Tuesday at her Los Angeles home at age 84.
Lifetime, which began airing off-network reruns of the show in 1997, will run 10 episodes showcasing Getty from noon-5 p.m. Friday.
It already airs weekdays from 4 p.m.-5 p.m., as well as 9 a.m.-10 a.m. and 1 a.m.-2 a.m.
