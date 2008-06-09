Lifetime Hits New High with 'Army Wives' Return

The second-season return of Army Wives marched into the Lifetime record books as the highest-rated original drama telecast ever on the network in households and all key female demos.

The Sunday night 10 p.m. registered a 3.7 household rating, which translates to 4.5 million viewers, or a 28% increase over its premiere last season.

In the women 18-49 demo, the show averaged a 3.5 rating, which was up 67% from its premiere. Also in the record books was a 2.9 rating in women 18-34 and a 3.65 in women 25-54.

It probably didn't hurt that presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama cut promos for the show, as well as for the channel's effort to help military families.