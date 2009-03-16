Lifetime Hires Two In Advocacy, Public Affairs Department

Lifetime announced two new hires in its advocacy and public affairs department. Danielle Carrig has joined the network as senior vice president, advocacy and public affairs and Amanda Crumley as vice president, advocacy and public affairs.

Carrig joins Lifetime from women's social philanthropy non-profit, Step Up Women's Network. She will develop and manage Lifetime's public affairs and advocacy campaigns, oversee corporate giving and events and be the liaison between the network and its advocacy partners including governmental and non-governmental organizations and media companies.

Crumley joins Lifetime from her own Los Angeles-based public relations firm where she developed political and communications strategies for a wide range of clients including Amgen, People for the American Way and Susan G. Komen for the Cure. She was also the deputy state director in Pennsylvania for John Kerry's 2004 presidential bid.

Carrig will report to Meredith Wagner, Lifetime Networks’ executive vice president of advocacy, public affairs and corporate communications. Crumley will report to Carrig.

“Very few individuals in the public affairs arena can claim the breadth of experience and long-standing relationships in Washington and Hollywood that both Danielle and Amanda bring to the Company," said Wagner in a statement.

Lifetime has an extensive and long-term public advocacy apparatus that has included campaigns to raise awareness about breast cancer, end domestic violence and encourage women to seek political office.