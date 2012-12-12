Lifetime, HBO Lead NAACP Image Awards Noms
Lifetime and HBO garnered the most 2013 NAACP Image
Awards nominations for cable networks, the civil rights organization
announced Tuesday.
Both HBO and Lifetime earned 10 nods among cable nets in the
television category, with The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and TV One generating
six and five nominations respectively. Broadcast networks ABC lead the nominees
in the TV categories with 20 and 12 nominations respectively.
Lifetime's remake of the 1980s movie Steel Magnolias
led all cable shows with seven nominations, including a nod for best
Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special.
The 44th Annual NAMIC Image Awards will take
place Feb. 1 and air live on NBC.
