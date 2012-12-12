Lifetime, HBO Lead NAACP Image Awards Noms

Lifetime and HBO garnered the most 2013 NAACP Image

Awards nominations for cable networks, the civil rights organization

announced Tuesday.

Both HBO and Lifetime earned 10 nods among cable nets in the

television category, with The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and TV One generating

six and five nominations respectively. Broadcast networks ABC lead the nominees

in the TV categories with 20 and 12 nominations respectively.

Lifetime's remake of the 1980s movie Steel Magnolias

led all cable shows with seven nominations, including a nod for best

Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special.

The 44th Annual NAMIC Image Awards will take

place Feb. 1 and air live on NBC.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.