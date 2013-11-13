Lifetime Greenlights 'Under the Gunn'

Lifetime orders new fashion competition series Under the Gunn, the network announced on Wednesday.

Tim Gunn, who mentors contestants on the network's Project Runway, will host the 13-epsiode show that is set to debut on Jan. 16.

Project Runway

alumni Mondo Guerra, Anya Ayoung-Chee and Nick Verreos will step into

Gunn's shoes, serving as mentors to their own teams of designers. Each

team will then compete in a series of challenges until one alum and one

designer remains.

The teams will be judged by designer Rachel Roy, celebrity stylist Jen Rade and Marie Claire Senior Fashion Editor Zanna Roberts Rassi.

Under the Gunn comes from The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions and the producers of Project Runway. The series is set to begin production in November at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.