Lifetime Greenlights Two Scripted Dramas
Lifetime will add two drama series its original scripted lineup, the
first projects greenlit by network president and general manager Nancy
Dubuc.
Against The Wall, starring Rachael Carpani, (The Glades, NCIS: Los Angeles) and Exit 19, which features Ally Walker, (Sons Of Anarchy, Profiler), will launch later this year with 13 episodes each, according to Lifetime.
The two series will join veteran scripted series Army Wives and Drop Dead Diva on the network's schedule.
Dubuc, who took
over the reins of the female-targeted network last April, said in a
statement: "Over the last several months, we have been working
tirelessly on a new development slate of scripted dramas, nonfiction
series and original movies at Lifetime. Continuing our legacy of great
scripted dramas is critical to our success.
