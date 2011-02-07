Lifetime Greenlights Two Scripted Dramas

Lifetime will add two drama series its original scripted lineup, the

first projects greenlit by network president and general manager Nancy

Dubuc.

Against The Wall, starring Rachael Carpani, (The Glades, NCIS: Los Angeles) and Exit 19, which features Ally Walker, (Sons Of Anarchy, Profiler), will launch later this year with 13 episodes each, according to Lifetime.

The two series will join veteran scripted series Army Wives and Drop Dead Diva on the network's schedule.

Dubuc, who took

over the reins of the female-targeted network last April, said in a

statement: "Over the last several months, we have been working

tirelessly on a new development slate of scripted dramas, nonfiction

series and original movies at Lifetime. Continuing our legacy of great

scripted dramas is critical to our success.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.