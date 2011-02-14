Lifetime Greenlights Roseanne Barr Series

Comedian Rosanne Barr will star in a new Lifetime docu-reality series

that will air later this year, network officials announced Monday.

The

as yet named series will feature Barr as she manages a full-functional

40-acre macadamia and live stock farm on Hawaii's Big Island along with

her boyfriend Johnny Argent and son Jake, according to officials from

the female-targeted network. Lifetime has ordered 16 half-hour episodes

of the docu-series, created by 3 Ball Productions/Eyeworks USA (The Biggest Loser).

"Roseanne

Barr is an undeniable force of nature and the idea of following her in

this unique premise excited us from the get-go," said Nancy Dubuc,

Lifetime Networks' President and General Manager in a prepared

statement. "Roseanne is funny and brutally-honest, and our audience will

relate to her decision to go on this adventure and create an entirely

new life for herself. We are thrilled she will make her long-awaited

return to television on Lifetime."