Lifetime Greenlights ‘Lizzie Borden’ Miniseries

Lifetime announced Wednesday it has ordered limited series Lizzie Borden: The Fall River Chronicles and will air the drama in 2015.

Christina Ricci will return to the role she took in Lifetime’s original movie Lizzie Borden Took An Ax as Lizzie Borden. Clea DuVall will join Ricci in reprising her role as her sister, Emma Borden.

“For more than a century, the world has been captivated by the legend of Lizzie Borden. But no one has captured her enigmatic menace as well as Christina Ricci,” said Rob Sharenow, executive VP and general manager, Lifetime. “This series will take viewers further down Lizzie Borden’s dark path, revealing what many people suspected about her mysterious life.”

The six-part miniseries will follow Borden's controversial acquittal of the double murder of her father and stepmother in 1892.

Lizzie Borden is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Judith Verno — who also executive produced Lizzie Borden Took An Ax — and Ricci.

Lizzie Borden Took An Ax premiered on Jan. 25, 2014 to 4.4 million total viewers.