Lifetime Greenlights Four Unscripted Series

Lifetime announced June 4 the pick up of four unscripted series, Born in the Wild, Girlfriend Intervention, Kosher Soul and Threads.

Born in the Wild follows natural child birth in the wild. Girlfriend Intervention is a makeover series. Kosher Soul is a docuseries following O’Neal McKnight and fiancée Miriam Sternoff. Threads is a competition series featuring Vanessa Simmons and Christian Siriano showcasing young designers.

Lifetime also unveiled three new shows in development: dental makeover show Smile; hair-style competition series Worst Stylist Ever; and Ugly Models, a look at a modeling agency focused on unusual looking people.

“As we continue to raise the bar across all of our programming, unscripted is playing an important role in placing Lifetime in the cultural zeitgeist and introducing the network to the next generation of our viewers,” said Rob Sharenow, executive VP and general manager, Lifetime.