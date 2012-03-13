Lifetime Gives 'America's Most Wanted' 20-Episode Order

Lifetime has ordered 20 additional episodes of the former Fox television series America's Most Wanted, Rob Sharenow, executive VP, programming at Lifetime announced Tuesday.

America's Most Wanted, the longstanding show hosted by John Walsh, premiered on Lifetime for its 25th season in Dec. 2011, after having been canceled by Fox earlier that May. The series, which airs Fridays at 9 p.m., has improved the time period for the network year-over-year by 63% among adults 25-54 and 35% among women 25-54.

"America's Most Wanted has made an immediate impact on Lifetime and, more importantly, John Walsh's courageous fight to raise much needed awareness of many overlooked crimes and bring justice to those who commit them," said Sharenow. "We're proud to be the home to John and America's Most Wanted."

America's Most Wanted is produced by Walsh Productions and distributed by Twentieth Television, Inc.. Walsh serves as executive producer alongside Sharenow, Gena McCarthy, Abigail Harvey and Jim Rapsas of Lifetime.