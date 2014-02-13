Lifetime to End ‘Drop Dead Diva’

Lifetime is bringing Drop Dead Diva to an end, the network announced Thursday. The drama series’ sixth and final season begins March 23 at 9 p.m. with a two-hour premiere.

This is the second time Lifetime has pulled the plug on Drop Dead Diva. The series was cancelled in January last year, only to be brought back two months later when the Lifetime ordered a fifth season.

Drop Dead Diva—about a shallow model who dies, then awakens in the body of a plus-sized lawyer—is produced by Sony Pictures Televison and created and executive produced by Josh Berman. Craig Zadan and Neil Meron of Storyline Entertainment and Robert J. Wilson are also executive producers.