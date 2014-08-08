Lifetime Developing Marilyn Monroe Miniseries

Lifetime is developing a miniseries centered on Marilyn Monroe, which would be based on J. Randy Taraborrelli’s book, The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe.

Asylum Entertainment, the production company behind Lifetime’s June Carter Cash biopic Ring of Fire, is producing the project, which has the working title Marilyn. Asylum also produced Reelz Channel’s The Kennedys miniseries. Stephen Kronish will write the script and executive produce along with Jonathan Koch, Steven Michaels and Keri Selig.

Taraborrelli’s book, published in 2010, explored Monroe’s relationship with her mentally ill mother, her foster mother and her legal guardian as well as Monroe's own mental illness and her relationships with her family and the Kennedys.

Monroe would be the latest pop culture female that Lifetime has given the biopic treatment. In 2012 the network aired Liz & Dick, which centered on the relationship between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton; Lifetime is also planning telepics on Whitney Houston and Aaliyah, among others.