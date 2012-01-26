Lifetime Developing 'Dance Moms' Spinoff 'Ice Moms'
Lifetime is developing a spinoff of its popular Dance Moms reality franchise, this time
set in the world of competitive figure skating.
Ice Moms, from Dance Moms producer Collins Avenue, will
focus on the Dearborn, Mich.-based figure skating coaching duo of Laurie
Vigilante and Adam Schmidt as they train students and clash with parents.
Dance Moms' second
season premiere earlier this month was the series' most-watched telecast ever,
delivering 2.5 million total viewers.
Lifetime recently ordered six episodes of the spinoff seriesDance Moms: Miami.
